Tabcorp Holdings (ASX:TAH) Price Target Increased by 5.13% to 1.23

The average one-year price target for Tabcorp Holdings (ASX:TAH) has been revised to 1.23 / share. This is an increase of 5.13% from the prior estimate of 1.17 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.99 to a high of 1.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.95% from the latest reported closing price of 1.12 / share.

Tabcorp Holdings Maintains 2.32% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.32%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.88%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tabcorp Holdings. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 24.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAH is 0.15%, an increase of 12.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.98% to 220,067K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 31,510K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,233K shares, representing an increase of 35.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAH by 53.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,601K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,168K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAH by 4.70% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 22,825K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,777K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAH by 0.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,440K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,311K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAH by 14.53% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,466K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,618K shares, representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAH by 1.70% over the last quarter.

