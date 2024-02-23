Tabcorp Holdings (ASX:TAH) Price Target Decreased by 9.93% to 0.98

The average one-year price target for Tabcorp Holdings (ASX:TAH) has been revised to 0.98 / share. This is an decrease of 9.93% from the prior estimate of 1.09 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.79 to a high of 1.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.45% from the latest reported closing price of 0.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tabcorp Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAH is 0.15%, a decrease of 18.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 208,615K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,204K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,103K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAH by 19.95% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24,149K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,445K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAH by 20.21% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 23,538K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,080K shares, representing a decrease of 36.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAH by 44.58% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 18,261K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,077K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAH by 14.26% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 13,480K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,921K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAH by 23.49% over the last quarter.

