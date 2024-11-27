Tabcorp Director David Gallop Increases Shareholding

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (AU:TAH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

David Gallop, a director at Tabcorp Holdings Limited, increased his stake in the company by acquiring 37,383 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This acquisition takes his total holdings to 244,375 shares, reflecting both direct and indirect ownership. The shares were purchased at a price of $0.53 each, signaling confidence in Tabcorp’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:TAH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.