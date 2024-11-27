Tabcorp Director David Gallop Increases Shareholding

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (AU:TAH) has released an update.
David Gallop, a director at Tabcorp Holdings Limited, increased his stake in the company by acquiring 37,383 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This acquisition takes his total holdings to 244,375 shares, reflecting both direct and indirect ownership. The shares were purchased at a price of $0.53 each, signaling confidence in Tabcorp’s future prospects.
