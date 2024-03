March 14 (Reuters) - Tabcorp TAH.AX on Thursday said its managing director and CEO Adam Rytenskild has resigned after the Australian bookmaker became aware of "inappropriate" and "offensive" language used by the company chief in the workplace.

