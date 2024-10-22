News & Insights

Tabcorp AGM Resolutions Approved with Strong Support

October 22, 2024 — 11:17 pm EDT

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (AU:TAH) has released an update.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited announced the successful passage of key resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of Director Janette Kendall and the adoption of the Remuneration Report with an overwhelming 98.86% in favor. The meeting also approved granting options to the Managing Director and CEO Elect, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s leadership and compensation strategies.

