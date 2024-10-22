Tabcorp AGM Resolutions Approved with Strong Support

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (AU:TAH) has released an update.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited announced the successful passage of key resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of Director Janette Kendall and the adoption of the Remuneration Report with an overwhelming 98.86% in favor. The meeting also approved granting options to the Managing Director and CEO Elect, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s leadership and compensation strategies.

For further insights into AU:TAH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.