TAAT Global Alternatives Settles Debts with Share Issuance

December 05, 2024 — 05:06 pm EST

TAAT Global Alternatives (TSE:TAAT) has released an update.

TAAT Global Alternatives has settled $1.35 million in debts by issuing 11.25 million common shares to creditors, aiming to preserve cash for working capital and improve its financial position. The settlement involves both arm’s length and related parties, with certain insider debts totaling $692,500. This strategic move reflects TAAT’s commitment to financial stability amid challenging market conditions.

