Ta Yang Group Faces Delays in Financial Reporting

Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited (HK:1991) has released an update.

Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited announced a further delay in the publication of their 2023 annual results and the dispatch of the annual report, leading to a continued suspension of trading and postponement of the Board meeting. The delay is due to incomplete audit procedures as the company’s auditor needs additional time to review and verify newly received financial information from a newly acquired subsidiary. They expect to publish and dispatch the annual results and report before the end of June 2024.

For further insights into HK:1991 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.