TA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of TransAlta Corp (TSX: TA.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.45, changing hands as low as $8.41 per share. TransAlta Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TA's low point in its 52 week range is $5.32 per share, with $11.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.46.

