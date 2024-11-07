TA Corporation Updates on Financial Statements for 2024

TA Corporation Ltd. (SG:PA3) has released an update.

TA Corporation Ltd. announced that it has released its financial statements for the first half of 2024, fulfilling conditions set earlier this year. Despite the voluntary suspension of trading on the SGX-ST since July 2023, the company advises stakeholders to read the latest updates carefully and exercise caution. Investors should consult their financial advisors before taking any action regarding the company’s securities.

