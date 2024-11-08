News & Insights

TA Corporation Settles Debts Amid Subsidiary Liquidation

November 08, 2024 — 03:43 am EST

TA Corporation Ltd. (SG:PA3) has released an update.

TA Corporation Ltd. has announced a settlement agreement involving its subsidiaries, Sino Holdings and Tiong Aik Resources, which is undergoing creditors’ voluntary liquidation. The agreement aims to resolve outstanding debts amounting to over S$5 million through a combination of cash payments and the issuance of mandatory convertible notes. This move is expected to facilitate a smoother financial restructuring and stabilize the company’s financial position.

