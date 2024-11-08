TA Corporation Settles Debts Amid Subsidiary Liquidation

TA Corporation Ltd. (SG:PA3) has released an update.
TA Corporation Ltd. has announced a settlement agreement involving its subsidiaries, Sino Holdings and Tiong Aik Resources, which is undergoing creditors’ voluntary liquidation. The agreement aims to resolve outstanding debts amounting to over S$5 million through a combination of cash payments and the issuance of mandatory convertible notes. This move is expected to facilitate a smoother financial restructuring and stabilize the company’s financial position.
For further insights into SG:PA3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.