T2 Metals Secures Funding for 2025 Drilling Expansion

T2 Metals has successfully closed a $527,000 flow-through private placement to fund an expanded 2025 drilling program at their Sherridon project in Manitoba. This strategic move aims to explore both historical and new targets, leveraging the recently acquired drilling permit valid until 2027. The financing also highlights insider confidence, with company insiders participating in the offering.

