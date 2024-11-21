News & Insights

T2 Metals Secures Funding for 2025 Drilling Expansion

November 21, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aguila American Gold (TSE:TWO) has released an update.

T2 Metals has successfully closed a $527,000 flow-through private placement to fund an expanded 2025 drilling program at their Sherridon project in Manitoba. This strategic move aims to explore both historical and new targets, leveraging the recently acquired drilling permit valid until 2027. The financing also highlights insider confidence, with company insiders participating in the offering.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
