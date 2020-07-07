T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, T2 Biosystems (TTOO) closed at $1.33, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the diagnostics company had 0% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.3%.

TTOO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TTOO to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48.57%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TTOO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TTOO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

