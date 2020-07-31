T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

T2 Biosystems (TTOO) closed the most recent trading day at $1.66, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the diagnostics company had gained 16.43% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 4.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

TTOO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 11, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.18, up 48.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TTOO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TTOO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTOO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

