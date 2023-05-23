T2 Biosystems To Explore All Potential Strategic Alternatives

(RTTNews) - T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) said it has engaged an advisory firm to explore all potential strategic alternatives to maximize value, including an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, other business combination, sale of assets, licensing, and other strategic transactions.

The restructuring program is designed to reduce annual operating costs and includes, among other things, an incremental reduction of nearly 30% of the company's workforce completed this past week.

