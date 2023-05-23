News & Insights

T2 Biosystems To Explore All Potential Strategic Alternatives

May 23, 2023 — 08:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) said it has engaged an advisory firm to explore all potential strategic alternatives to maximize value, including an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, other business combination, sale of assets, licensing, and other strategic transactions.

The restructuring program is designed to reduce annual operating costs and includes, among other things, an incremental reduction of nearly 30% of the company's workforce completed this past week.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
