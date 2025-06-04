T2 BIOSYSTEMS Earnings Preview: Recent $TTOO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

T2 BIOSYSTEMS ($TTOO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,488,000 and earnings of -$0.49 per share.
T2 BIOSYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of T2 BIOSYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,396,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $586,320
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 154,814 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,042
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 142,196 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,490
- UBS GROUP AG removed 139,240 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,126
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 92,983 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,436
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 76,827 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,449
- STATE STREET CORP removed 63,743 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,840
