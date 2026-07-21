T1 Energy vs. First Solar: Which Solar Stock Has More Upside?

T1 Energy TE and First Solar FSLR provide investors with exposure to the growing U.S. solar industry. T1 Energy is an emerging clean energy manufacturer that is in the early stages of building its solar business, while First Solar is the largest and most established solar manufacturer in the United States. Both companies stand to benefit as governments continue to promote domestic clean energy production and supply-chain localization.



The comparison is particularly relevant today because both companies are positioned to benefit from the same long-term industry tailwinds. The U.S. government's emphasis on strengthening domestic solar manufacturing, reducing dependence on imported panels, and expanding renewable energy capacity has created a favorable environment for American solar manufacturers. Companies that can successfully scale domestic production while maintaining competitive costs are likely to benefit from increasing demand over the coming years.



Let us compare the stocks' fundamentals to determine which one is a better investment option at present.

Factors Acting in Favor of TE Stock

T1 Energy already operates one of the world's largest and most advanced solar module manufacturing facilities while building a 2.1 gigawatt (GW) solar cell plant that will significantly expand its domestic production capacity. Management has indicated that customer demand for the combined output of these facilities already exceeds planned production for 2027 and 2028, suggesting strong market demand, high expected utilization, and improved revenue visibility. Beyond solar manufacturing, the company is expanding into battery energy storage systems (BESS) and energy infrastructure solutions for high-growth markets, such as hyperscale data centers. This diversification broadens its revenue opportunities and positions it to capitalize on multiple long-term energy transition trends.



In June 2026, T1 Energy entered into a definitive agreement to acquire KORE Power, Inc., an established engineering-focused BESS and software solutions provider supporting industrial hyperscaler development. Through this acquisition, the company is expected to gain an established engineering platform with decades of experience in designing, deploying and operating utility-scale battery storage systems, along with deep relationships with utilities, government agencies, developers and industrial customers.

Factors Acting in Favor of FSLR Stock

First Solar has been investing heftily in the production ramp-up of its modules to expand its manufacturing capacity. The company manufactured 4.3 GW in the first quarter of 2026 and sold 3.8 GW of solar modules. With a strong global footprint, First Solar enjoys a solid presence in the United States, India, Malaysia and Vietnam. The company’s new 3.7 GW capacity module finishing line in the United States is expected to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2026. These vigorous manufacturing capacity expansions will help boost its revenues.



The growth prospects of FSLR remain solid in the United States, thanks to favorable solar demand growth in the nation. The company commenced operations at its fourth and fifth manufacturing facilities in the United States and completed the expansion of its manufacturing footprint at its existing facilities in Ohio. FSLR has added 1.9 GW of gross booking since the previousearnings calland its total booking backlog is 47.9 GW extending through 2030, which indicates a strong demand for its products.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for TE & FSLR?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for T1 Energy’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 85.28% year over year.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First Solar’s 2026 EPS implies growth of 23.43%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation for TE & FSLR

T1 Energy’s shares trade at a forward 12-month price/sales (P/S F12M) of 1.56X compared with First Solar’s P/S F12M of 3.91X.



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TE & FSLR Stock’s Liquidity

Current ratio for TE and FSLR is 1.26 and 2.56, respectively. A ratio of more than one suggests a healthy liquidity position, in which the business can meet its immediate financial obligations without selling long-term assets.

TE & FSLR Stock’s Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of T1 Energy and First Solar have risen 18.3% and 10.1%, respectively, compared with the industry’s 4.7% growth.



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TE & FSLR: Which Is a Better Choice Now?

Expanding manufacturing capacity, strong customer demand, and diversification into battery storage and energy infrastructure position T1 Energy for sustained long-term growth. Ongoing manufacturing expansion, a strong order backlog, and favorable solar demand trends position First Solar for continued revenue growth.



Our choice at the moment is T1 Energy, given its better earnings growth, price performance, and more attractive valuation than First Solar. Both TE and FSLR carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.