T1 Energy (TE) Price Target Decreased by 13.33% to 9.28

The average one-year price target for T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) has been revised to $9.28 / share. This is a decrease of 13.33% from the prior estimate of $10.71 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 122.59% from the latest reported closing price of $4.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in T1 Energy. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 10.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TE is 0.12%, an increase of 198.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 98.30% to 154,098K shares. The put/call ratio of TE is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 34,968K shares representing 12.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,463K shares , representing an increase of 61.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TE by 822.83% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 6,806K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares , representing an increase of 95.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TE by 5,467.39% over the last quarter.

Southpoint Capital Advisors holds 6,000K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,498K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares , representing an increase of 87.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TE by 354.25% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,312K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 99.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TE by 31,137.15% over the last quarter.

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