T1 Energy Stock Rises 118.9% in 3 Months: Is It Worth Investing Now?

T1 Energy Inc TE shares have risen 118.9% over the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Solar industry’s growth of 15.4%. The company benefits from its strategy that extends beyond module assembly by expanding upstream into solar cell manufacturing, allowing it to capture more value across the supply chain.





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Other solar stocks like First Solar FSLR and SolarEdge Technologies SEDG have risen 18.8% and 15.3%, respectively, over the past three months. Governments, utilities, corporations, and data-center operators continue investing heavily in renewable energy to meet rising electricity demand and decarbonization goals. As solar installations increase, First Solar and SolarEdge Technologies stand to benefit, although through different products.



Considering T1 Energy’s outperformance, investors might be left wondering if this is a good time to add TE stock to their portfolio. Let's examine the factors that contributed to the share price gain and assess the stock's investment prospects to make an informed decision.

Factors Acting in Favor of TE Stock

T1 Energy already operates the G1_Dallas manufacturing facility, one of the world's most advanced and highest-capacity solar module factories, while constructing the 2.1 gigawatt (GW) Phase 1 G2_Austin solar cell plant. Together, these facilities position the company to serve utility-scale developers seeking American-made solar products as domestic manufacturing becomes increasingly important under U.S. energy policy.



The company said indicative customer demand for the combined output of its G1 and G2 facilities already exceeds planned production capacity for both 2027 and 2028. This points to strong early demand for its manufacturing capacity, supporting high utilization rates, greater revenue visibility and a lower commercialization risk profile.



Beyond solar manufacturing, T1 Energy is expanding into adjacent energy markets, including battery energy storage systems (BESS) and broader energy infrastructure solutions targeting high-growth applications such as hyperscale data centers. This strategic diversification expands the company's total addressable market, reduces its reliance on solar module sales alone, and positions it to capitalize on multiple secular growth trends underpinning the U.S. energy transition.



In June 2026, T1 Energy entered into a definitive agreement to acquire KORE Power, Inc., an established engineering-focused BESS and software solutions provider supporting industrial hyperscaler development. The acquisition is expected to be immediately EBITDA accretive, with management projecting positive EBITDA contribution in 2026 and approximately $15-$20 million in EBITDA in 2027.



Through this acquisition, the company is expected to gain an established engineering platform with decades of experience in designing, deploying, and operating utility-scale battery storage systems, along with deep relationships across utilities, government agencies, developers, and industrial customers. The move also provides exposure to the rapidly growing AI data center market, where surging electricity demand is driving investment in reliable, resilient, and low-cost power solutions.

Estimates for TE Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 85.28%.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First Solar’s 2026 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 23.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SolarEdge Technologies’ 2026 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 101.3%.

TE’s Debt Position

Currently, the company’s total debt to capital is 48.74%, lower than the industry’s average of 57.51%.



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TE Stock’s Liquidity

The company’s current ratio is 1.26 compared with the industry’s average of 1.71. The ratio of more than one suggests a healthy liquidity position where the business can meet its immediate financial obligations without selling long-term assets.



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TE Stock Trades at a Premium

In terms of valuation, TE’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 2.48X, a premium to the industry’s average of 2.41X.



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What Should an Investor Do Now?

T1 Energy is strengthening its position through domestic solar manufacturing expansion while diversifying into battery energy storage and energy infrastructure, creating multiple long-term growth avenues beyond solar modules. Strong customer demand, combined with the planned acquisition of KORE Power, enhances revenue visibility, expands exposure to the rapidly growing AI data center market, and positions the company as an integrated clean energy solutions provider.



Considering its solid earnings growth, efficient debt management and strong liquidity, investors should include TE stock in their portfolios at current level. TE has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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T1 Energy Inc (TE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.