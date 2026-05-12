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T1 Energy Reports Net Income From Cont. Ops. In Q1

May 12, 2026 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - T1 Energy (TE) reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of $21.4 million, or $0.08 per share compared to a net loss of $17.1 million, or $0.11 per share, a year ago. Net income from continuing operations was $3.9 million, or $0.01 per share for the first quarter compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $6.3 million, or $0.05 per share, last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $9.1 million, for the quarter.

First quarter total net sales increased to $177.65 million from $53.45 million, prior year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, T1 Energy shares are up 20.21 percent to $7.25.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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