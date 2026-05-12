T1 Energy Reports Net Income From Cont. Ops. In Q1

(RTTNews) - T1 Energy (TE) reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of $21.4 million, or $0.08 per share compared to a net loss of $17.1 million, or $0.11 per share, a year ago. Net income from continuing operations was $3.9 million, or $0.01 per share for the first quarter compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $6.3 million, or $0.05 per share, last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $9.1 million, for the quarter.

First quarter total net sales increased to $177.65 million from $53.45 million, prior year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, T1 Energy shares are up 20.21 percent to $7.25.

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