T1 Energy Announces Prelim. Q3 Sales

(RTTNews) - T1 Energy Inc. (TE), Wednesday announced preliminary financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2025.

The preliminary sales stood at $200 - $210 million for the quarter. Meanwhile, the company expects a significant increase in sales in the fourth quarter.

The sales growth is expected primarily due to the highest expected production year-to-date at G1_Dallas, as well as policy driven inventory sales from modules produced in the third quarter.

As of September 30, 2025, T1 had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $87 million, of which $34 million was unrestricted cash.

In the pre-market hours, T1's stock is trading at $4.47, down 0.22 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

