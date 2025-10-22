Markets
TE

T1 Energy Announces Prelim. Q3 Sales

October 22, 2025 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - T1 Energy Inc. (TE), Wednesday announced preliminary financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2025.

The preliminary sales stood at $200 - $210 million for the quarter. Meanwhile, the company expects a significant increase in sales in the fourth quarter.

The sales growth is expected primarily due to the highest expected production year-to-date at G1_Dallas, as well as policy driven inventory sales from modules produced in the third quarter.

As of September 30, 2025, T1 had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $87 million, of which $34 million was unrestricted cash.

In the pre-market hours, T1's stock is trading at $4.47, down 0.22 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.