T.J. Maxx parent TJX misses holiday-quarter sales estimates

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Discount store operator TJX Cos Inc missed estimates for quarterly net sales on Wednesday, as coronavirus-induced lockdowns in Europe and Canada pressured sales of non-essential products such as footwear and apparel.

Net sales fell to $10.94 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, from $12.21 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected sales of $11.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

