T.J. Maxx parent TJX misses holiday-quarter sales estimates

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Discount store operator TJX Cos Inc TJX.N missed estimates for quarterly net sales on Wednesday, as coronavirus-induced lockdowns in Europe and Canada pressured sales of non-essential products such as footwear and apparel.

Net sales fell to $10.94 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, from $12.21 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected sales of $11.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.