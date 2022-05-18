T.J. Maxx parent cuts annual U.S. same-store sales forecast

US Markets
Discount store operator TJX Cos Inc cut its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday, as demand for apparel and discretionary goods showed signs of easing amid rising inflation.

The company now expects U.S. same-store sales growth to be at 1% to 2%, compared with its earlier outlook of a 3% to 4% rise.

