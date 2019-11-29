T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods Sold Recalled Products: CPSC

(RTTNews) - T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, all owned by TJX Companies, sold certain products after they were recalled between 2014 and 2019, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC said in a statement.

The CPSC warned customers against using about 1,200 units of 19 different recalled products. These include rocking sleepers, children's cardigan sets, portable speakers, glass & ceramic drawer knobs, bistro chairs, swivel barstools, and Ivanka Trump scarves, among others.

The hazards include infant fatalities, fire, burn, choking, fall, laceration, skin irritation, explosion or other injuries depending on the product.

"At TJX, product safety is very important to us. We deeply regret that in some instances, recalled products were not properly removed from our sales floors despite the recall processes that we had in place," the company said in a statement.

The agency and TJX urged consumers to stop using the recalled products immediately and contact the recalling firms to receive the remedy, which is either a refund, replacement or repair.

The products include Gardeners Eden Light-Up Decorations recalled in 2014 by TJX, Foldable Wood Patio Chairs recalled in 2015 by Linon Home Décor Products, and rocking Sleepers recalled in 2019 by Kids II.

Other products include Fisher Price's Inclined Sleeper Accessory for Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards as well as Rock 'n Play Sleepers. Products recalled by TJX also include Glass & Ceramic Drawer Knobs, Glass Beer Mugs, and Swivel Barstools.

TJX's department stores T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods also sold recalled products including portable speakers recalled by ION Audio, Kids II's Oball Rattles, Bistro Chairs recalled by Jimco Lamp & Manufacturing Co., Children's Cardigan Sets recalled by Carter's, and Sharper Image and Frigidaire Mandoline Slicers recalled by Premier Kitchen.

Coffee Presses by Bradshaw International, Cutlery Knives by Calphalon, Self-balancing Scooters/Hoverboards by Swagway, Ivanka Trump Scarves by GBG Accessories Group and Children's Light-Up Watchesd by MZB were also sold by the store chains.

