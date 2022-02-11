T. Rowe (TROW) January AUM Down 6.5% on Unfavorable Markets

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW reported preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) of $1.58 trillion as of Jan 31, 2022. This reflects a 6.5% decrease from the prior month’s $1.69 trillion.



Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, aggregated $2.2 billion in January 2022.



T. Rowe Price’s total sponsored U.S. mutual fund balance was $809 billion, down 7.1% from December 2021. Of the total U.S. mutual funds balance, almost 82% comprised investments in equity and blended assets, while the remaining came from the fixed income, including money markets portfolio.



T. Rowe Price’s total subadvised and separate accounts, as well as other investment products, were worth $769 billion, marking a 5.9% decline from the prior month. Equity and blended assets, accounting for $584 billion or 76% of total other investment portfolios, were down sequentially, probably due to unfavorable markets. While fixed income products, including money-market, constituted $143 billion or 19%, alternatives products aggregated $42 billion or almost 6% of total other investment portfolios.



Additionally, T. Rowe Price registered $376 billion in target date retirement portfolios, down 3.8% from the previous month.



TROW remains focused on fortifying its business through planned initiatives like launching investment strategies, enhancing client engagement and investing in advisory services. However, rising operating costs are expected to hinder bottom-line growth. Also, overdependence on investment advisory fees and U.S. equity assets are concerning for the AUM.



Over the past six months, shares of T. Rowe Price have declined 9.4%, wider than the industry’s decline of 0.6%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, T. Rowe Price carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can seesee the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN announced a preliminary AUM for January 2022. BEN's month-end AUM of $1,521.8 billion represented a decline of 3.6% from the previous month.



Franklin's AUM was affected by negative impacts of markets, while long-term net flows were flat.



Invesco IVZ announced a preliminary AUM for January 2022. IVZ's month-end AUM of $1,550.9 billion represented a decline of 3.7% from the previous month.



Invesco's AUM was affected by unfavorable market returns, which decreased AUM by $61 billion. Invesco's AUM declined $2.1 billion As a result of foreign exchange rate movements.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.