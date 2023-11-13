T. Rowe Price's (TROW) October AUM Declines on Weak Markets

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.31 trillion for October 2023. The figure reflected a 2.5% decline from the previous month, affected by unfavorable market conditions.

TROW experienced net outflows of $6.3 billion in October 2023.

At the end of the reported month, equity products and multi-asset products aggregated $668 billion and $429 billion, down 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively, on a sequential basis. T. Rowe Price registered $364 billion in target date retirement portfolios in October, which declined 2.2% from the prior month. Fixed-income products, including the money market, constituted $168 billion, down 1% sequentially.

Alternative products of $47 billion were flat on a sequential basis.

A diversified business model, focus on enhancing investment capabilities, broadening distribution reach and improving client partnerships are expected to aid TROW’s long-term growth.

However, increased dependence on investment advisory fees is concerning, as market fluctuations and a sudden slowdown in overall business activities are likely to hurt its revenues. Additionally, rising expenses could impede bottom-line expansion.

Over the past six months, shares of T. Rowe Price have declined 12.9% against the industry’s growth of 8.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

T. Rowe Price currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1.33 trillion for October 2023. This reflected a 2.9% decrease from $1.37 trillion as of Sep 30. The downtick was primarily caused by the impacts of negative markets and long-term net outflows.

Total month-end fixed-income assets were $468.9 billion, down 2.9% from the prior month’s level. Equity assets of $410.9 billion fell 4.5% from September 2023. BEN recorded $140.8 billion in multi-asset class, down 2.9% sequentially. Alternative assets aggregated $253.8 billion, down marginally from the prior month.

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR reported AUM of $148.89 billion for October 2023. This reflected a 3% decline from $153.51 billion as of Sep 30, 2023.

By asset classes, at the end of October, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM fell 4.5% from the September level to $26.97 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $13.64 billion dipped 6.9%. The U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM decreased 2.7% to $11.28 billion. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM was down 2.2% to $14.48 billion.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.