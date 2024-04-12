T. Rowe Price's (TROW) March AUM Increases 2.4% to $1.54T

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.54 trillion for March 2024. The figure reflected a 2.4% rise from the previous month.



TROW experienced net outflows of $1.2 billion in March 2024.



At the end of March, TROW’s equity and multi-asset products aggregated $803 billion and $520 billion, rising 2.3% and 3.2%, respectively, on a sequential basis. Alternative products of $48 billion remained unchanged while fixed income (including money market) products grew 1.2% from February 2024.



Further, T. Rowe Price registered $443 billion in target date retirement portfolios in March 2024, which grew 3.5% from the prior month.



A diversified business model, focus on enhancing investment capabilities, broadening distribution reach and investing in new product offerings are expected to aid TROW’s long-term growth.



However, the company’s overdependence on investment advisory fees is concerning. This is because market fluctuations and a sudden slowdown in overall business activities are likely to hurt its revenues. Additionally, a rising cost base could hamper its bottom-line growth.



Over the past six months, shares of T. Rowe Price have risen 17% compared with the industry’s 30.2% growth.



Competitive Landscape

Invesco IVZ reported preliminary AUM for March 2024. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.66 trillion represented a 2% rise from the previous month.



IVZ’s AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which raised the figure by $29 billion. However, FX affected the AUM balance by $1.1 billion.



Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary month-end AUM of $1.64 trillion as of Mar 31, 2024. This reflected an increase of 1.4% from the prior month’s level.



BEN’s AUM was boosted by the upbeat markets and long-term net inflows of $6.9 billion. This included $13.6 billion related to Great-West Lifeco, partially offset by a fixed-income institutional client redemption of $2 billion.

