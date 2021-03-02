T. Rowe Price (TROW) Unveils Shanghai Unit, Boosts Presence in China

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW recently announced the opening of its Shanghai Investment Research office. Earlier on Dec 18, 2020, it had also established a wholly foreign-owned enterprise, called T. Rowe Price Investment Consulting Co. Ltd., in Shanghai’s Free Trade Zone.

The new office will house analysts, whose sole responsibility would be to conduct research on Chinese companies, and also boost T. Rowe Price’s research coverage of China’s thriving investment universe.

Further, the unit will strengthen and complement its leading global research platform, which imparts investment decisions across the firm’s range of local, regional and global investing strategies.

The office will be headed by Dai Wang, who joined T. Rowe Price in 2014, as a research analyst in the Equity division covering Asian stocks.

T. Rowe Price has been doing business with China through global strategies since a decade and remains committed to further fortify its presence. The company currently has two China-concentrated strategies managed out of Hong King by Wenli Zheng and Jacqueline Liu.

T. Rowe Price has also invested $4.8 billion into Mainland China listed securities as of Dec 31, 2020, in addition to the $36.9 billion invested in Chinese securities listed on exchanges offshore, through its Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors and the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Connect schemes.

Justin Thomson, head of international equity and co-head of global equity at T. Rowe Price, said, “The opening of our office in Shanghai represents an important milestone for T. Rowe Price, both in terms of bolstering our coverage of and commitment to China, as well as our long-term plan to build a sustainable and diversified business in the Asia Pacific region.”

Our Viewpoint

China has surfaced as the second largest equity market globally and is one of the broadest as well as the deepest growth markets outside the United States. The Shanghai office is T. Rowe Price’s sixth location in Asia and 24th, globally. This move will enhance its ability to cover securities locally and seize profit generating opportunities in the Chinese market for the bank’s clients.

Shares of T. Rowe Price have rallied 36.2% over the past year, outperforming the industry's growth of 29.7%.

Currently, T. Rowe Price carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

