T. Rowe Price (TROW) to Carve Out New Investment Platform

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW recently announced that it will establish a separate investment management arm — T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. The move comes on the heels of the company’s plan of moving six of its equity and fixed income strategies from T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to the new investment platform.

The new entity will be a U.S.-based SEC-registered investment adviser, with its own leadership, separate from the parent company. The platform will have more than 100 associates and 85 investment professionals. The transition of the six strategies from T. Rowe Price Associates to T. Rowe Price Investment Management is set to take place in the second quarter of 2022.

The six strategies that are to be moved to the new entity have assets under management (AUM) worth $167 billion as of Sep 30, 2020.

T. Rowe Price does not expect the transition to have any impact on the control of management over T. Rowe Price Associates nor does it anticipate any change in fees or services provided to the funds and client accounts.

The presence of two separate investment platforms will aid the firm to get new clients and retain its scale benefits. Further, the flexibility and investment capacity of the company will increase. The new unit’s fundamental research will be further enhanced by T. Rowe Price’s robust trading, quantitative abilities and corporate governance resources. Notably, the bank’s other multi-asset products and target date portfolios will remain unaffected.

The company has also been on a hiring spree for the new arm over the past two years and has further plans to increase its hiring next year.

Shares of the company have gained 21.7% in the past six months compared with 25.9% growth registered by the industry.

Currently, T. Rowe Price carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Banner Corporation's BANR Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings moved 12.3% upward to $3.11 in the past 30 days. The stock currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.’s FBC Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-year earnings moved 36.1% north to $8.98 per share in the past month. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.’s GSBC Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing-year earnings moved up 9.7% to $3.86 in 30 days. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Banner Corporation (BANR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.