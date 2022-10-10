T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed at $105.89, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services firm had lost 14.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 7.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T. Rowe Price as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect T. Rowe Price to post earnings of $1.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 40.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion, down 20.2% from the year-ago period.

TROW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.33 per share and revenue of $6.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -34.67% and -14.87%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for T. Rowe Price. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.16% higher. T. Rowe Price is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T. Rowe Price has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.74 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.71, which means T. Rowe Price is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that TROW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.42 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.