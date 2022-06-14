T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $107.68, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services firm had lost 10.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 5.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T. Rowe Price as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect T. Rowe Price to post earnings of $2.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.84 billion, down 4.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.46 per share and revenue of $7.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.96% and -2.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for T. Rowe Price. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.62% lower. T. Rowe Price is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, T. Rowe Price is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.26, so we one might conclude that T. Rowe Price is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TROW has a PEG ratio of 1.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TROW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.