T. Rowe Price (TROW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, AUM Rises Y/Y

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.02, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71. The bottom line increased 12.8% year over year.

TROW's net revenues were supported by a rise in assets under management (AUM). Further, appreciation in cash and cash equivalents will help the company to continue investing. However, a rise in expenses in the quarter under discussion hinders bottom-line growth.

Net income attributable to T. Rowe Price was $476.4 million, up 40.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Revenues & Expenses Rise

Net revenues in the second quarter increased 6.4% to $1.61 billion from the year-ago quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion.

However, investment advisory fees fell 4.4% to $1.43 billion. Administrative, distribution and servicing fees decreased 1.3% to $140.7 million.

On the flip side, total operating expenses increased 27.5% to $1.08 billion in the reported quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $1.07 billion.

As of Jun 30, 2023, T. Rowe Price employed 7,903 associates, up 1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

AUM Increases, Liquidity Position Strong

As of Jun 30, 2023, total AUM grew 6.8% year over year to $1.4 trillion. Our projection was $1.3 billion.

In the second quarter, net market appreciation and gains of $56.6 billion positively impacted TROW’s AUM. However, these were partially offset by net cash outflows of $19.5 billion

The company had substantial liquidity including cash and cash equivalents of $2.25 billion as of Jun 30, 2023, up from $2.09 billion as of Mar 31, 2023. This will enable TROW to keep investing.

Our View

TROW’s diversified business model, focus on enhancing investment capabilities, broadening distribution reach and improving client partnerships will aid long-term growth. An escalation in AUM also acted as a positive. However, growing dependence on investment advisory fees is concerning, as market fluctuations and a sudden slowdown in overall business activities may hurt this revenue source.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $9.28 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.47. However, the figure reflected a climb of 26% from the year-ago quarter.

A decline in expenses and higher non-operating income aided BLK’s results. Further, AUM balance witnessed improvement. However, lower revenues were concerns.

SEI Investments Co.’s SEIC second-quarter 2023 earnings of 89 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents. The bottom line reflected a rise of 10% from the prior-year quarter.

Results of SEIC were benefited from higher revenues and an increase in AUM balance. However, rising expenses were undermining factors.

