T. Rowe Price (TROW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $109.65, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the financial services firm had lost 3.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 9.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.48%.

T. Rowe Price will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.59, down 39.31% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.52 billion, down 18.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.64 per share and revenue of $6.16 billion, which would represent changes of -17.21% and -5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T. Rowe Price should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. T. Rowe Price currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.19, which means T. Rowe Price is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that TROW has a PEG ratio of 2.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.