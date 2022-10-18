T. Rowe Price (TROW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed at $104.12, marking a +1.28% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T. Rowe Price as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect T. Rowe Price to post earnings of $1.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 40.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.56 billion, down 20.31% from the year-ago period.

TROW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.23 per share and revenue of $6.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -35.45% and -15.35%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T. Rowe Price. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. T. Rowe Price is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.01, which means T. Rowe Price is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, TROW's PEG ratio is currently 2.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.