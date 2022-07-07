T. Rowe Price (TROW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed at $118.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services firm had lost 5.14% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 8.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T. Rowe Price as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect T. Rowe Price to post earnings of $2.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.79 billion, down 7.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.06 per share and revenue of $7.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of -21.1% and -6.3%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T. Rowe Price. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.79% lower. T. Rowe Price is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, T. Rowe Price currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.61. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.1.

Investors should also note that TROW has a PEG ratio of 1.96 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.