T. Rowe Price (TROW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed at $106.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the financial services firm had lost 12.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 9.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.02%.

T. Rowe Price will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. On that day, T. Rowe Price is projected to report earnings of $2.64 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.84 billion, down 4.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.46 per share and revenue of $7.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.96% and -2.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for T. Rowe Price. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.62% lower within the past month. T. Rowe Price is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T. Rowe Price has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.2 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.86, so we one might conclude that T. Rowe Price is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that TROW has a PEG ratio of 1.72 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

