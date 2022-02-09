T. Rowe Price (TROW) Hikes Dividend by 11.1%: Worth a Look?

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s TROW board of directors recently approved an 11.1% sequential hike in its quarterly common stock dividend. The revised quarterly dividend now totals $1.20 per share compared with the previous figure of $1.08. The amount will be paid out on Mar 30 to its shareholders of record as of Mar 15, 2022.

This marks this investment manager’s 36th consecutive annual dividend raise, reflecting its commitment to return value to its shareholders with solid cash-generation capabilities. Prior to this hike, T. Rowe Price had increased its dividend 20% (from 90 cents to $1.08 per share) last February.

Considering last day’s closing price of $151.28 per share, the dividend yield is currently 3.2%. The yield is not only attractive to income investors but also represents a steady income stream.

As of Dec 31, 2021, T. Rowe Price remained debt free with substantial liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents of $1.52 billion, supporting its ability to continue investing in the future. For 2022, TROW projects capital expenditures of approximately $295 million, comprising three-fourth for technology development.

Substantial liquidity paves the way for impressive capital-deployment activities. During the third quarter of 2021, the firm paid out a special cash dividend of $3 per share. In February 2020, its board of directors increased the common share repurchase authorization by 10 million shares, bringing the total authorization to 22.4 million shares.

During the fourth quarter 2021, 3.1 million shares were bought back by the firm. This reflects T. Rowe Price’s commitment to return value to its shareholders with its strong cash generation capabilities. Therefore, with a debt-free position, the capital deployment activities seem sustainable for the long term.

Investors can have a look at this asset manager’s fundamentals and growth opportunities before making any investment decision.

T. Rowe Price’s net revenues saw a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% over the last six years (2016-2021). Additionally, TROW is focused on fortifying business through several planned initiatives, improving its technology platform and deriving long-term cost efficiencies.

TROW’s ability to sustain the hiked dividend also depends on earnings growth. Its past performance depicts a robust earnings picture. T. Rowe Price recorded an earnings growth rate of 22% over the last three to five years compared with the 6.7% rise witnessed by the industry it belongs to. Its expected long-term earnings per share growth (next five years) is 5.9%. If this momentum continues in the upcoming period, such dividend payments will be sustainable going forward.

T. Rowe Price’s return on equity of 36.1% compared with the industry average of 17.08% highlights its better efforts in managing its shareholders’ capital than its peers.

However, rising operating costs might likely hinder bottom-line growth. Also, overdependence on investment advisory fees and U.S. equity assets are concerning. Thus, investors must consider these factors before making any decision.

T. Rowe Price’s shares have lost 30.4% over the past six months, wider than the 8.4% fall registered by the industry.

