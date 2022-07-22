T. Rowe Price (TROW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed at $121.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the financial services firm had gained 6.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.31%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T. Rowe Price as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.24, down 32.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.71 billion, down 11.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.08 per share and revenue of $6.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of -28.78% and -12.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T. Rowe Price. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.12% lower. T. Rowe Price is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, T. Rowe Price currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.01, which means T. Rowe Price is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, TROW's PEG ratio is currently 2.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.