T. Rowe Price (TROW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $111.53, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services firm had gained 5.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 3.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.89% in that time.

T. Rowe Price will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. On that day, T. Rowe Price is projected to report earnings of $2.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 24.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.73 billion, down 10.22% from the year-ago period.

TROW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.06 per share and revenue of $6.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.1% and -10.11%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T. Rowe Price should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.79% lower. T. Rowe Price is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, T. Rowe Price is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.31. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.1.

We can also see that TROW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

