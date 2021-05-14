T. Rowe Price (TROW) April AUM Up 4.9% on a Sequential Basis

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.59 trillion as of Apr 30, 2021. This reflects a 4.9% increase from $1.52 trillion reported in March 2021.

Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, aggregated $5.9 billion in April 2021.

Total sponsored U.S. mutual funds came in at $850 billion, up 4.2% from March 2021. Of the total U.S. mutual funds balance, approximately 90% comprised investments in equity and blended assets, while the remaining came from the fixed income and money markets.

Total other investment portfolios were worth $743 billion, marking a rise of 5.8% from the prior month. Overall, equity and blended assets accounted for $652 billion or 88% of total other investment portfolios, while money-market and fixed income products constituted $91 billion or 12%.

T. Rowe Price registered $372 billion in target date-retirement portfolios, reflecting a 5.7% increase from the $352 billion witnessed in the previous month.

Our Viewpoint

T. Rowe Price’s robust balance sheet provides sufficient liquidity, thereby supporting the roll out of new funds. Also, its diverse business model is anticipated to stoke AUM growth. However, elevated costs and a stringent regulatory pressure across the investment management industry might be headwinds for the long term.

Performance of Other Asset Management Firms

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $92.8 billion as of Apr 30, 2021, which reflects an increase of 6.7% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $821 million and market appreciation of $5.2 billion were partially offset by distributions of $200 million.

Invesco Ltd. IVZ announced preliminary month-end AUM of $1459 billion, up 3.9% from previous month. Positive market returns aided this growth, boosting the AUM by $39 billion. Also, it achieved net long-term inflows of $7.2 billion this month.

Franklin Resources BEN has reported preliminary AUM balance of $1529.3 billion for April 2021. This reflects 2% growth from $1498.9 billion recorded as of Mar 31, 2021. The improvement in AUM balance mainly reflects benefits from market appreciation, partly offset by cash-management net outflows.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.