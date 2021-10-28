US Markets
T. Rowe Price to buy alternative investment firm Oak Hill in $4.2 bln deal

Niket Nishant Reuters
Asset management firm T Rowe Price on Thursday agreed to buy fund manager Oak Hill Advisors in a $4.2 billion deal as it looks to expand its footprint in the alternative investments market.

The cash-and-stock deal could trigger more M&A activity in the asset management space, with potential tie-ups between other mutual fund managers and private equity firms.

As of July-end, New York-based OHA manages $53 billion of capital across its asset classes. Since January last year, it has raised $19.4 billion of capital.

The deal will be financed through 74% of cash and the rest in T Rowe's common stock. The company will pay an additional $900 million if certain business milestones are achieved in the beginning of 2025, it said.

Evercore was the financial adviser to T Rowe Price, while J.P. Morgan Securities and M. Klein & Company advised OHA.

