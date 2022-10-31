T. Rowe Price Launched High Yield Bond ETF

T. Rowe Price recently announced the launch of the U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF), an actively managed bond fund that began trading on the NYSE Arca. This is the fourth actively managed fixed-income ETF for the fund firm. The ETF follows the same process as its mutual fund counterpart, the T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield Fund (TUHYX). The strategy is designed to provide a concentrated, yet balanced, portfolio primarily focused on U.S. high-yield bonds or bonds that are considered below investment grade. Both the ETF and mutual fund are managed by Kevin Loome, CFA, who has been at the firm for 16 years. Loome utilizes a disciplined, fundamental, bottom-up credit selection process, combined with forward-looking research to identify a concentration of high-conviction total return opportunities. While the fund mainly consists of high-yield corporate bonds, it may also include other income-producing instruments such as bank loans, convertible securities, and preferred stocks.

Finsum:T. Rowe Price added to its active fixed-income ETF lineup with the launch of the T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF).

