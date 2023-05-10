T. Rowe Price Investment Management Now Owns 6.80% of Circor International (CIR)

Fintel reports that T. Rowe Price Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.39MM shares of Circor International Inc (CIR). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2023 they reported 2.64MM shares and 12.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 47.27% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Circor International is 36.21. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.06% from its latest reported closing price of 26.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Circor International is 791MM, an increase of 0.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Circor International. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIR is 0.17%, an increase of 85.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 24,356K shares. The put/call ratio of CIR is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,663K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,837K shares, representing a decrease of 10.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIR by 28.65% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,509K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,503K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIR by 32.74% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,372K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIR by 28.33% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,361K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIR by 17.24% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,357K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIR by 34.78% over the last quarter.

Circor International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CIRCOR International is one of the world's leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. The Company has a product portfolio of market-leading brands serving its customers' most demanding applications. CIRCOR markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners to more than 14,000 customers in approximately 100 countries. The Company has a global presence with approximately 3,200 employees and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.