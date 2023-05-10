T. Rowe Price Investment Management Now Owns 10.20% of Fortive (FTV)

Fintel reports that T. Rowe Price Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 36.07MM shares of Fortive Corp (FTV). This represents 10.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2023 they reported 33.77MM shares and 9.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.81% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.76% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortive is 75.34. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 16.76% from its latest reported closing price of 64.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fortive is 6,077MM, an increase of 2.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortive. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTV is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 385,671K shares. The put/call ratio of FTV is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 18,122K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,543K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 1.39% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 17,222K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,573K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 1.61% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 13,795K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,895K shares, representing a decrease of 36.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 21.54% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 11,048K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,441K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 0.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,748K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,595K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Fortive Declares $0.07 Dividend

On April 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $64.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.40%, the lowest has been 0.32%, and the highest has been 0.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.05 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Fortive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.