T. Rowe Price Investment Management Now Owns 10.00% of QuidelOrtho (QL1SR)

Fintel reports that T. Rowe Price Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.66MM shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (QL1SR). This represents 10.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2023 they reported 6.51MM shares and 9.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.30% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 809 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuidelOrtho. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QL1SR is 0.31%, an increase of 9.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 72,328K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carlyle Group holds 12,460K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,929K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,576K shares, representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QL1SR by 32.61% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 2,798K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,507K shares, representing an increase of 10.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QL1SR by 9.00% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,997K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,275K shares, representing a decrease of 13.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QL1SR by 0.34% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,652K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,585K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QL1SR by 9.05% over the last quarter.

