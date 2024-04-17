T. Rowe Price Group (XTRA:TR1) Price Target Increased by 7.80% to 107.63

The average one-year price target for T. Rowe Price Group (XTRA:TR1) has been revised to 107.63 / share. This is an increase of 7.80% from the prior estimate of 99.84 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 94.50 to a high of 121.59 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.57% from the latest reported closing price of 108.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1804 funds or institutions reporting positions in T. Rowe Price Group. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TR1 is 0.23%, a decrease of 9.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 180,601K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,016K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,969K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TR1 by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Fayez Sarofim holds 6,777K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,195K shares, representing a decrease of 6.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TR1 by 71.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,458K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,390K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TR1 by 8.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,213K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,117K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TR1 by 8.15% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,008K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,079K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TR1 by 9.51% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.