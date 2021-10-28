Markets
TROW

T. Rowe Price Group To Buy Oak Hill Advisors - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) has agreed to buy Oak Hill Advisors, L.P., a leading alternative credit manager. The purchase price is approximately $4.2 billion, with $3.3 billion payable at closing, approximately 74% in cash and 26% in T. Rowe stock, and up to an additional $900 million in cash upon the achievement of certain business milestones beginning in 2025.

OHA will become T. Rowe Price's private markets platform, and will operate under the leadership of its CEO and current management team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TROW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular