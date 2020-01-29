T. Rowe Price Group Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at $545.3 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $351.9 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $495.2 million or $2.03 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $1.47 billion from $1.31 billion last year.

T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $495.2 Mln. vs. $384.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.03 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.95 -Revenue (Q4): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.