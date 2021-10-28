T. Rowe Price Group Q3 Profit Misses Estimates; Revenues Up 22.5%

(RTTNews) - T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) reported third-quarter adjusted profit per share of $3.27 compared to $2.55, prior year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.30, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net profit to stockholders was $757.7 million or $3.31 per share compared to $625.3 million or $2.73 per share. Revenue increased to $1.95 billion from $1.60 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $1.96 billion, for the quarter.

