T. Rowe Price Group Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Thursday announced a sharp decline in third-quarter profit on 18.5 percent reduction in revenues.

The global investment management organization reported third-quarter profit of $384.4 million, down 50.5 percent to $777.2 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were $1.66, down 49.8 percent from $3.31 in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.86 percent.

On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.81 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $1.588 billion from $1.954 billion in the previous year. Analysts were looking for $1.5 billion.

Assets under management were $1.23 trillion, down 6 percent from June 30.

The company noted that overseas returns for U.S. investors were further pressured by a steep decline in major currencies against the dollar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.