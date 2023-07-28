T. Rowe Price Group Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $464.8 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $332.2 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $466.5 million or $2.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $1.61 billion from $1.51 billion last year.

T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $464.8 Mln. vs. $332.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.06 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.73 -Revenue (Q2): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.

